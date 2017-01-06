Uncle-to-Be Wears Suit to Hospital to Make a Good ‘First Impression’ on Newborn Niece

This is one way to make an impression!

On Tuesday, Grant Kessler’s sister Olivia gave birth to a baby girl. Grant, knowing that you only get one chance to make a first impression, whether it’s a newborn or prospective employer, wore a full suit and tie — with tie clip — to meet her.

Grant’s other sister Iris asked him why. His answer: “First impressions matter.”

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

Grant’s gesture captured the hearts of Internet users everywhere in a big way — in a 142K retweets kind of way — but perhaps the most important seal of approval came from his new niece Carter.

Now, we know newborns aren’t exactly the top of the heap when it comes to facial recognition or hand-eye-coordination, but we’d really like to think Grant’s suit made the desired impact and little Carter’s just going for the high-five. After all, game respects game.