People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Human Interest

Uncle-to-Be Wears Suit to Hospital to Make a Good ‘First Impression’ on Newborn Niece

By @alex_heigl

Posted on

This is one way to make an impression!

On Tuesday, Grant Kessler’s sister Olivia gave birth to a baby girl. Grant, knowing that you only get one chance to make a first impression, whether it’s a newborn or prospective employer, wore a full suit and tie — with tie clip — to meet her.

Grant’s other sister Iris asked him why. His answer: “First impressions matter.”

Grant’s gesture captured the hearts of Internet users everywhere in a big way — in a 142K retweets kind of way — but perhaps the most important seal of approval came from his new niece Carter.

  • Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

Now, we know newborns aren’t exactly the top of the heap when it comes to facial recognition or hand-eye-coordination, but we’d really like to think Grant’s suit made the desired impact and little Carter’s just going for the high-five. After all, game respects game.