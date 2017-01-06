Uncle-to-Be Wears Suit to Hospital to Make a Good ‘First Impression’ on Newborn Niece

This is one way to make an impression!
On Tuesday, Grant Kessler’s sister Olivia gave birth to a baby girl. Grant, knowing that you only get one chance to make a first impression, whether it’s a newborn or prospective employer, wore a full suit and tie — with tie clip — to meet her.
Grant’s other sister Iris asked him why. His answer: “First impressions matter.”
Grant’s gesture captured the hearts of Internet users everywhere in a big way — in a 142K retweets kind of way — but perhaps the most important seal of approval came from his new niece Carter.
- Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.
Now, we know newborns aren’t exactly the top of the heap when it comes to facial recognition or hand-eye-coordination, but we’d really like to think Grant’s suit made the desired impact and little Carter’s just going for the high-five. After all, game respects game.