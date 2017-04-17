People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Human Interest

Uber Driver Puts Nintendo Entertainment System Classic in His Backseat

By

Posted on

Neil Godwin/GamesMaster Magazine via Getty

This article originally appeared on TIME.com.

An Uber driver made his backseat a gamer’s travel dream by installing a NES Classic on the back of the passenger seat.

The original Nintendo Entertainment System first came out in 1985, so old technology is meeting new in this Uber. A reddit user posted a photo of the setup on Monday and answered questions about the NES Classic experience.

“I freaked out when I got in the car,” the original poster, okdiv, commented.

The driver reportedly had a number of games, and the writer chose The Legend of Zelda due to personal attachment.

My Uber driver had an NES set up in the backseat from mildlyinteresting

FROM COINAGE: The Highest-Grossing Comic Book Films of all Time!

Nintendo began selling NES Classics to high demand in 2016. The company just announced it will discontinue the product at least through 2017.

Okdiv didn’t identify the location of the ride, so NES lovers who want to track down the Uber themselves may have their work cut out for them.