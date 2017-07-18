Uber Driver Helps Deliver Baby After Passenger’s Water Breaks in His Backseat

Just minutes after Erica and Niv Davidovich hopped into the back of their Uber ride on Friday night, a new passenger and member of the family would soon be joining them.

When Erica went into labor last week in Los Angeles, the couple requested an Uber because they did not want to drive on the Jewish Sabbath. According to KABC, their driver, Raymond Telles, only made it about a mile and a half before Erica screamed, “Call 911 or something!”

Turns out, the baby wasn’t waiting for the hospital.

Telles pulled in front of a grocery store in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, and stayed on the phone with 911 as Erica gave birth in his backseat. Paramedics arrived a short time later and took Erica and her newborn to the hospital.

“This is a crazy situation, I’ve never been in this situation. I never would have thought it would have got to that,” Telles told FOX 11.

Erica and her son, who weighed 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces, were transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, according to ABC News. Their new addition joins the couple’s three daughters, Chana, 5, Rivka, 3 and Elisheva, 1.

“I was actually calm, very calm. I kind of freaked out a little bit once I turned around and saw that the baby was out,” Telles told KABC.

In a Facebook post, the LA Fire Department named Telles as the “primary assist” in the successful delivery.

As for their son’s name, Niv says they are not sharing it for religious religions. But that hasn’t stopped people from giving their own suggestions. “Everyone is telling us to name the baby Uber,” Niv told ABC News. “But we can’t do that—as much fun as it would be.”