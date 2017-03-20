Behind the Hilarious Video of Twin Toddlers Making Mischief After Bedtime

When you’re a twin, every night is a slumber party.

Andrew and Ryan Balkin, the 2-year-old brothers who turned into Internet stars for the hysterical time-lapse video showing them climbing out of their cribs and throwing a pillow party, appeared on the Today show Monday with their parents, who explained this isn’t the first time the tiny escape artists had some fun after bedtime.

“They’ve escaped a couple times — about two or three times before,” said the twin’s father, Jonathan Balkin, who posted the viral video on Facebook.

The footage shows the boys having a late-night party after being put to bed. After crawling out of their cribs and chatting on the couch, the twins have some fun rolling around on pillows in the middle of the room.

Although Jonathan came to break up the party and clean the mess, the mischief started again soon after he left the room again.

“We actually had heard them giggling and laughing from our living room, so we were eavesdropping outside their door,” Jonathan explained. “We ended up spying on them for a little while on the camera to make sure they weren’t getting into trouble, they weren’t getting hurt. Then after a while we decided, ‘Okay, it’s time to put them to bed.’ That didn’t really work out so well.”

The boys’ mother, Susan, explained that what started as just an everyday Facebook post quickly spread far beyond their immediate circle of friends.

“It started off with just our closest friends, then it just exploded to all over the world,” she said. “People that we know that we haven’t seen in years have seen it in their respective countries.”

While a big boy bed is in the near future for the “two little El Chapos,” as Carson Daly called the twins, Jonathan says that the cribs are the best way to contain them for the time being.

“They sleep in their beds really well, so we are exploring toddler beds,” he said. “We did change it so you can take off one of those walls, and they just ended up going in and out all night. So the cribs are good for now.”