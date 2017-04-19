Twin Love! Incredible Ultrasound Shows Pennsylvania Babies Kissing in Womb: ‘It Was So Beautiful’

An amazing ultrasound shows Pennsylvania twins Isabella and Callie sharing a sweet kiss while still in the womb.

Expecting parents Carissa Gill and Randy Good of Croydon went in for a 25-week ultrasound and were “excited” to see Baby A kissing Baby B in the video.

“I didn’t think that they were going to be that close together,” Gill told . “But they are, and it was just so beautiful to see.”

Philadelphia’s Fetal Vision ultrasound facility posted a photo of the incredible appearance with the caption: “Congratulations Carissa and Randy with your kissing twins! Thank you for coming to Fetal Vision, we hope you enjoyed your experience with us!”

“I’ve done 15,000 of these, and I’ve never seen twins face-to-face, looking like they’re kissing,” John Hamburg of Fetal Vision Imaging told The Huffington Post. “Usually, one’s head is up and the other is down.”

Carissa says she would “love to share this story with the world.”

“Pregnancy is a beautiful thing to capture,” she told Fox 29. “Especially when you get to see moments like this.”