Twin Girls Celebrate 1st Birthday with Life-Size, Look-a-Like Birthday Cakes — See the Photos!

Lara Mason has made a name for herself thanks to her elaborate cake art. So when it came time for her twin daughters, Lyla and Lily, to turn 1, the proud mom knew she had to pull out all the stops.

“I’ve been making these cakes of people for the last few years and was under a lot of pressure with what I would do for my own girls’ first birthday cake,” Mason, 31, of Walsall, England, tells PEOPLE. “I also knew I wanted to do a cake smash because I just think they’re so cute. Then it came to me — why don’t I combine the two?”

With that, the seasoned baker spent 100 hours crafting life-size cakes that resembled her little girls. She used 44 eggs and, for each cake, nearly 5 lbs. of flour, butter and sugar along with at least 6 lbs. of chocolate.

Courtesy Lara Mason

The self-taught baker has been crafting cakes for six years, she says, noting that she’s learned all she knows from YouTube and cooking shows.

“I think the hardest part was the hair, as it was made from individual strands of pulled sugar,” the proud mom tells PEOPLE. “I tried as best as I could to make them look like the girls, they aren’t perfect but I was pretty happy with how they turned out.”

Courtesy Lara Mason

It seems the toddlers were pleased too. “The babies had so much fun, they laughed the whole time,” she says.

Courtesy Lara Mason

Courtesy Lara Mason

In photos from the shoot on Feb. 13, Lyla and Lily are shown smiling and laughing as they interacted with their cake counterparts. Both the cakes and the babies wore pink tutus, headbands with gold bows and shirts that read: “It’s my 1st birthday.”

“At first they were a little confused [by the cakes,]” Mason says of her daughters. “I don’t think that they ever got that they were actually cakes. I think they thought they were dolls, so they just wanted to play with them. Then they started eating the hair bows!”

Courtesy Lara Mason

Mason shared the pictures on her Facebook page, “Lara Mason Cake Art,” and the photos quickly made their way across the Internet.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Mason tells PEOPLE of the attention her cakes have received. “I know that a few people find it all a little creepy … but it’s going to be such a fun thing to be able to look back on and show the girls when they are older.”

Mason says her daughters barely put a dent in the cakes, so they’ve been left sitting in the family’s back room. But the sweet treats hold a special place in Mason’s heart.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to bring myself to cut them, it’s my own kids!” she says. “But we go to a few cake shows each year, so I might take it with me to put on display,” she says.