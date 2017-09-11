Miami Airport Calls Out Trump’s Social Media Director for Retweeting Fake Video of Flooding There

President Donald Trump‘s golf-caddy-turned-White-House-social-media-director retweeted a video of what he said was a flooded Miami International Airport during Hurricane Irma — and was promptly corrected by the airport.

Dan Scavino Jr. urged Florida residents to be careful as Hurricane Irma ripped through parts of the state, and shared a video clip of a flooded airport runway in a since-deleted tweet.

“Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @realDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly,” the tweet said. “Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!”

Airport officials quickly called out the misinformation, however, responding to Scavino Jr.’s tweet with: “This video is not from Miami International Airport.”

Scavino Jr. then deleted the post, telling the airport official that he had received the video among “100s of videos/pics” from the public. “In trying to notify all, I shared – have deleted. Be safe!” he added.

The official replied to the staffer with a simple message: “Thanks, Dan.”

The incident comes as parts of Florida are still experiencing high winds from the massive storm. Irma made its first landfall in the U.S. on Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Thanks, Dan. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 10, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost power as Irma swept through, according to the Associated Press. Florida residents who are hunkering down in their homes are documenting its impact on social media, sharing videos of flooded streets, collapsed cranes and fallen trees.

Irma made its second landfall on Sunday afternoon in Marco Island, located on the southwest Florida coast, ABC News reports. So far, the hurricane has left at least four people dead.

Irma has since weakened to a tropical storm, according to Good Morning America.