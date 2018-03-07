Growing up, New York City firefighter Brooke Guinan says she spent many years living in a state of fear because “I didn’t feel like I fit into any sort of acceptable box,” she tells PEOPLE. “If you said you were gay or lesbian, people got it. But if you said you were trans they were like, ‘You’re what?’ ”

Now, 10 years after identifying as a transgender woman, the 30-year-old says she’s the happiest she’s ever been “because I’m just comfortable. I know who I am and that’s enough.”



In Coming Out Stories, a new video series from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, 16 LGBTQ people from all walks of life share how they opened up to friends, family and the world — and how their lives changed.

One inspiration for the series: the new movie Love, Simon (in theaters March 16), a moving comedy-drama about a gay teen (Nick Robinson) struggling with how to come out to his friends and parents (played by Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel). Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti (the producer behind TV’s Riverdale and Supergirl) tells his own coming out story in the series, as does costar Keiynan Lonsdale.

Others sharing their stories include Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Grey’s Anatomy actress Sara Ramirez, retired NBA player Jason Collins and social media star Tyler Oakley.

PEOPLE and EW partnered with GLSEN, a nonprofit that fights to make schools safe for all kids, to create Coming Out Stories. See all the hilarious and heartbreaking tales at people.com/comingoutstories or on PeopleTV (download the app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device).