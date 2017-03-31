Trace Lysette, Gigi Gorgeous and More Read Empowering Messages for Transgender Day of Visibility

It’s a day to feel empowered.

Today, March 31, is Transgender Day of Visibility, a day centered on celebrating the accomplishments, achievements and presence of transgender and gender non-conforming people across the globe.

Unlike Transgender Day of Remembrance, which falls on Nov. 20 and focuses on mourning transgender lives that have been lost or harmed by violence and discrimination, Transgender Day of Visibility is a day of celebration and taking action.

GLAAD honored Transgender Day of Visibility with a heartwarming, empowering video of notable transgender figures — like YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Shameless and The Fosters actor Elliot Fletcher and Transparent star Trace Lysette — reading Instagram comments and messages from their followers that make them feel inspired and moved.

“‘My son had his chest surgery five days ago, you’re an inspiration,'” Schuyler Bailar, a student and trans advocate, read. “That makes me so happy. If a kid has a supportive parent, they can do anything.”

“‘You inspired me to come out publicly as trans a few days ago, please keep pushing forward,’” Lysette read. “Wow.”

“‘Thank you for your vulnerability and your visibility,’” Jacob Tobia, a writer and producer for Genderqueer read, and added: “Visibility is a collective thing, we’ve got to support each other.”

The video is accompanied by the hashtag #KindComments, and GLAAD encourages people to share their own uplifting comments not just on Transgender Day of Visibility, but every day.