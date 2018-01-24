Troubled Toys 'R' Us to Begin Closing 180 Stores Nationwide

Once iconic retailer Toys “R” Us will begin closing 182 stores around the United States in February, a victim of the rise of online retailers like Amazon.

Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon announced the closures on Wednesday in a letter to customers, stating the downsizing measure was necessary to save the troubled toy chain, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September and is currently $5 billion in debt.

“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” Brandon wrote in his memo, according to Business Insider. “The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company.”

Though Toys “R” Us was once one of the go-to places for families to do their toy shopping, the retailer has struggled to compete against online stores, as well as big chain companies like Walmart.

As the Chicago Sun-Times noted, the store has had difficulties capturing the attention of children who can now find entertainment in a smartphone or tablet. Toys “R” Us is experiencing the same problems that now-defunct retailers like Borders, Circuit City and Sports Authority all faced before their doors permanently shuttered.

Here is a listing of all the stores marked for closure: