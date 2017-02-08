Tornado Tosses Mother and 8-Month-Old Baby Through the Air: ‘All I Could Think Was Don’t Let Go’

Amanda Stockfelt and her baby girl were swept up by one of the tornados that ripped through New Orleans, Louisiana, Tuesday.

Stockfelt took her 8-month-old daughter Autumn to her job at an impound lot near NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility on Tuesday so she could bring her to a doctor’s appointment later that afternoon.

But soon after she arrived at work, she heard an incoming tornado coming towards them.

“I heard the sound of a freight train and I was holding her. All I could think of was putting her back in her car seat,” Stockfelt told WVUE. “So I put her in the car seat, buckled her up, and put her underneath my work desk. I crawled underneath there with her and locked my arm around the handle of her car seat.”

The mother and daughter weren’t under the desk for long.

“We heard the trailer coming apart and then we flipped over backwards and then it’s like the trailer exploded and me and the baby went flying through the air and I saw the sky, the inside of the vortex, I saw her and her car seat above my head and then we hit the ground,” she said.

The only thing on her mind was to not let go of Autumn.

“Don’t let go, just don’t let go, that’s all I could think about was don’t let go,” she recalled. “I couldn’t think of anything else because I knew if I let go I wouldn’t be able to find her and I didn’t know if she was dead, I didn’t know if she was home, I didn’t care about me, I didn’t even feel my injuries until hours later.

“I was just worried about her, that’s it,” she said, crediting the Graco car seat that her daughter was strapped into for saving her life.

“She was okay, I was okay, and everything else can be replaced,” she told the news outlet.