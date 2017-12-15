Watch This 2-Year-Old Hilariously Steal Baby Jesus from Manger During Nativity Pageant

One eager Tennessee 2-year-old took matters into her own hands during her church’s recent Nativity pageant.

Tana Benson, the child’s mother, said little Teegan is “obsessed” with baby Jesus and just couldn’t help herself when she and a group of tots performed a Nativity scene at First Baptist White Pine Church earlier this month.

“We were crying laughing,” Benson told ABC News of the display.

In video footage of the incident, Teegan is shown sitting quietly for a few moments before getting up and snatching the baby doll from the manger — much to the dismay of a 3-year-old standing nearby.

“Teegan jacked the baby Jesus, I had to jack him back,” Collia Weems, who played Mary in the scene, told the adults after the mishap. “I didn’t push her.”

Tara Benson/Facebook

In the video, Teegan managed to make off with the baby Jesus twice despite Collia’s best efforts to snatch him away and return him to the manger. However, when the girls began to get a little rough with each other, an adult stepped in to break them up.

In the background, the crowd is heard laughing and Benson said the girls were just being true to themselves.

“[Collia] is a stickler for the rules,” she told ABC. “It was so hilarious because both girls were being true to their nature and just being themselves.”

Benson uploaded the footage to Facebook on Sunday, writing, “Laughed so hard I cried.”

“My little sheep took the baby Jesus, breaking all the rules leaving poor little Mary no choice but to take action!” she wrote. “Momma to the rescue tried her best to protect her baby at all costs. Definitely a program I will remember. LOVE these kiddos and my church family!”