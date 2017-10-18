Toddler Has the Best Reaction When His Mom Surprises Him with Evil Toy Unicorn

A “fearless” 2-year-old boy met his match when his mom introduced him to a terrifying creature: Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn.

Jessica Magyar’s four children didn’t suspect their mom was up to any tricks when she bought them a plush unicorn doll last week. But the adorable toy—a Feisty Pet named Glenda Glitterpoop—transforms into an angry creature and reveals a set of gnarly fangs when it is squeezed. Knowing this, Magyar came up with the idea to individually prank her kids and film their reactions to the unicorn’s scary transformation.

Magyar’s innocent prank seemed to get laughs from all of her children—until it came to 2-year-old Weston.

“The three other ones thought it was funny and laughed,” 31-year-old Magyar, from Watertown, Wisconsin, tells PEOPLE. “But Weston is my most fearless one, so I was expected him to do the same, but that didn’t happen!”

In a video posted to Facebook, Magyar holds the toy in front of 2-year-old Weston, and as soon as he tries to grab it, she squeezes the doll to reveal its fangs and Weston immediately jumps back in terror.

“I was just as surprised by his reaction as he was surprised by the toy! It was definitely not what I thought would happen with him,” Magyar says. “He likes to be scary and growl at people, and scare everyone, so I thought he would find it funny!”

Luckily, Weston recovered from the fright just a few moments later.

“It was obviously very funny, so I laughed, but I did feel bad and I comforted him right away,” she recalls. “We hugged and he seemed fine, and I just showed him the toy again from a safe distance and he gave it a side-eye, but was okay with it.”

Magyar shared the video of Weston’s reaction to her Facebook account under a private setting, but thanks to the urging of a few of her friends, she made the video public and it quickly received attention from people all over social media.

“My husband, Chris, thought the video went viral after it reached 200 shares, but I told him we needed thousands of shares to go viral!” Magyar says while laughing. “Then he gave up and said he doesn’t know how going viral works.”

Well, it’s safe to say the video has gone viral, now: it has garnered more than a million shares and 66,000 likes on Facebook since its posting on October 11.

While feedback from commenters has largely been positive, Magyar has received criticism for pranking her toddler. But she says she’s brushing it aside.

“I don’t think there is any aspect of parenting where people will fully agree with everything you do,” she says. “I just let it roll off my back and be secure in who I am as a mom, and realize not everyone is going to like what you do no matter what you do.”

Thankfully, Weston has warmed up to his newfound social media fame, and he asks his mom to watch the video almost every day.

“He loves to be funny,” Magyar says, “so the fact that we watch it with him and laugh, he thinks that’s the best thing.”