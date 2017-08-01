WATCH: Adorable 2-Year-Old Fist-Bumps Southwest Passengers as He Walks Down the Aisle

The friendly skies just got friendlier!

A 2-year-old boy instantly put everyone in a good mood as he walked down the aisle fist-bumping passengers aboard a a recent Southwest flight.

“It’s his signature move. He’s a little politician,” his mom Alya Jakubowicz told ABC News about her son, Guy. “He’s very funny, not shy at all. He doesn’t leave anyone out.”

Guy, who was traveling with his family from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago, Illinois, on their way home to Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 20, does it every time he boards a flight, says Alya.

“Ironically, he learned how to fist-bump when he was like 18 months,” she says. “We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump.”

Since Southwest Airlines shared the video on Facebook on July 29, it has received 70,000 likes.

“I’m so proud of him. When can you say that you made 70,000 people smile in one day?” Alya told ABC. “Most people can’t say that and he’s done it and he’s only 2.”