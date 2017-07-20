Toddler Delivers Sweet Wedding Toast: ‘I Love You and I’m So Happy That You Got Married’

Take a cue best men and maids of honor! This toddler knows how to deliver a toast.

The art of the wedding speech is anything but easy (some people even prefer to deliver theirs via a song or rap ), but this little girl, who appeared on America’s Funniest Home Videos, knew just what to say.

The young girl starts off strong with a valid statement, “When I was a baby I just wanted to grow up and be 4!”

She then moves into some adorable yet incoherent mumbling and lots of ummms.

But, to her credit, the hilarious orator finishes strong, telling the bride, ““I love you and I’m so happy that you got married.”

The sweet statement garnered a round of applause from guests.

And her final announcement was a real crowd pleaser.

“I like your suit,” she says. “And you look beautiful.”