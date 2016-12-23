Thousands of Christmas Cards Arrive for 2-Year-Old Girl with Cancer: ‘They Lift Her Soul’

As 2-year-old Kaydence Weaver fights for her life, the giddy feeling that comes with opening a personalized greeting card is the only thing keeping her in good spirits.

The toddler was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of soft tissue cancer, in July and has since spent long days and nights in the hospital for intense chemotherapy among other treatments.

When her aunt, Misty Deavers, posted about Kaydence’s love for cards on social media on November 12, kind strangers from all over the world began sending her mail — and the cards (over 4,000!) she’s received truly make a difference.

“Opening cards make Kaydence so happy, she literally brightens up,” Deavers, 43, tells PEOPLE. “I read them to her, and she just sits there and smiles. She forgets about her sickness for a little while, she feels like the most special girl in the world.”

This holiday season, Kaydence is wishing for “500 more Christmas cards!” (her favorite holiday) and maybe even a few Frozen-themed cards (her favorite movie).

“I just want her to get through this,” says Deavers, her primary caretaker. “The cards really make a difference in her attitude and fight.”

Kaydence first expressed an interest in greeting cards after her aunt read her a story about Andrew Peck (a 10-year-old with a degenerative brain disorder who received thousands of cards from strangers) that appeared on PEOPLE.com in November 2015.

“This little boy just loved getting mail says Deavers. “And Kaydence says to me, ‘I love cards too! I think I would like 500!’ So I vowed to make that dream come true.”

The loving aunt posted on Facebook about Kaydence’s request — and the cards quickly started coming in by the hundreds.

“It’s been incredible to see the good in humanity,” says Deavers. “For people, strangers, to care about her, it makes her feel so loved.”

Kaydence and her 4-year-old sister, Salem, live with Deavers and her three children in Noblesville, Indiana, where Kaydence is treated at nearby Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

“It’s a full house,” says Deavers. “But everyone is helping Kaydence out while she’s sick, but she’s so strong, she’s a fighter.”

Kaydence is currently on week 19 of a 43-week chemotherapy treatment cycle, according to her aunt.

“Doctors say it could get worse,” says Deavers. “But we’re hoping for the best, and these cards sure do help.

“They lift her soul, and I know she can beat this.”

Holiday cards can be sent to the following address:

C/O Misty Deavers KAYDENCE and Salem

P.O.BOX 615

NOBLESVILLE IN. 46061