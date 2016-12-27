Thousands Attend Quinceañera After Her Dad’s Facebook Invite Accidentally Goes Viral

This may be the most highest attended quinceañera ever.

Rubi Ibarra Garcia, a teenager in Mexico, had an overwhelming 15th birthday party when thousands showed up to take part in the celebration at the small village of La Joya, San Luis Potosi State, Mexico on Monday.

Weeks before the quinceañera, her father, Crescencio, created a Facebook event and video that was originally intended specifically for the family’s neighbors and friends. However, what Crescencio didn’t realize was that he set the invite to “public” instead of “private.”

“We invite you on December 26 to our daughter Rubi Ibarra Garcia’s quinceañera in La Joya,” Crescencio Ibarra said in the 45-second clip, adding, “Everyone is cordially invited.”

The invite quickly went viral, with 1.2 million RSVPs, 978,000 shares and #XVdeRuby trending on social media. Mexican airline Interjet even offered a 30% discount off flights to attend.

On the day of her birthday, Rubi took to Facebook to speak to all those who were going.

“To all those who have already arrived I ask you to please do not despair because in truth we are many people and we are just seeing how to speed things up,” the birthday girl wrote on Monday. “I just ask for your patience so that we can all enjoy this party.”

At 1:30 p.m. PST, the Ibarra family hosted an exclusive mass held at the Iglesia de Guadalupe, according to NBC News. Next on the birthday agenda were a mid-afternoon lunch for the family followed by a horse race with a 10,000 peso prize.

And at the quinceañera, which marks the transition from childhood to young womanhood, guests sat at tables, dressed in white and red linens, near vendor and party tents while enjoying dinner, desserts and dancing.

Feliz Cumpleaños, Rubi!