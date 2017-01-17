This Video of a Farmer Dancing to Sia Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

A New York farmer is spreading smiles around the world thanks to a viral video of his impressive dance moves.

“Dancing is how I stay warm in the barn and I never know when I’m going to break out into a dance,” Michael Lavery captioned a video of his dance to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” that he uploaded to Facebook.

The video that shows Lavery sweeping and dancing in the barn at his Permaculture Inn farm surrounded by apathetic goats has been viewed over 7 million times.

But it’s not just the Sharon Springs, New York man’s moves that have brought smiles to millions – it’s also his story.

“Fifteen years ago I had a traumatic back injury that caused me to have several back surgeries including a discectomy and a spinal fusion and never ending back pain,” he wrote.

The 50-year-old explained that dancing, along with yoga and meditation, has helped him cope with his back pain without medication.

“I hope this can inspire anyone to move in spite of pain and I hope this puts a smile on your face for the New Year,” he added.

Lavery told the Huffington Post that the more than 20,000 comments the video has received have come from a diverse group of fans.

“People who love goats, people who have back issues, people who are getting older and… people who just love hay,” he explained.