This Incredibly Cute Toddler Chasing His Shadow for the First Time Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile!

The darn thing keeps running away!
An adorable toddler was captured on camera chasing his every elusive shadow. And he was never quite able to catch it.
The determined wobbly blonde tot starts his quest with an intense stare-down at the shape on the wall.
What is it and where did it come from? The toddler’s quest for answers ends with a fit of giggles as he runs in place before hitting the wall and giving up.
It was a solid and honorable mission, better luck next time little man!