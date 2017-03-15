This Incredibly Cute Toddler Chasing His Shadow for the First Time Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile!

Good morning! Is there a better way to start your day than to watch this toddler playing with his shadow for the first time ever? pic.twitter.com/b96bnj3ro0 — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 15, 2017

The darn thing keeps running away!

An adorable toddler was captured on camera chasing his every elusive shadow. And he was never quite able to catch it.

The determined wobbly blonde tot starts his quest with an intense stare-down at the shape on the wall.

What is it and where did it come from? The toddler’s quest for answers ends with a fit of giggles as he runs in place before hitting the wall and giving up.

It was a solid and honorable mission, better luck next time little man!