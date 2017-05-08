This Emotional Wedding Photo Shoot Even Made the Photographer Cry — Find Out Why

The raw emotion in this bride’s face is so powerful.

On April 30, photographer James Day set up a photo shoot for Adrian and Roslyn, who got married in Bowral, Australia. The couple was all set to take some classic sunset photos, when suddenly Day was struck by inspiration.

“I was setting up those grand sunset scenes… you know the ones… the little people in a big scene… I love those kinda shots… but tonight that just didn’t seem enough. Just as the light became amazing I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, ‘Guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife,’ ” Day posted on Facebook.