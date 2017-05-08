This Emotional Wedding Photo Shoot Even Made the Photographer Cry — Find Out Why

The raw emotion in this bride’s face is so powerful.
On April 30, photographer James Day set up a photo shoot for Adrian and Roslyn, who got married in Bowral, Australia. The couple was all set to take some classic sunset photos, when suddenly Day was struck by inspiration.
“I was setting up those grand sunset scenes… you know the ones… the little people in a big scene… I love those kinda shots… but tonight that just didn’t seem enough. Just as the light became amazing I scrapped everything I knew and I walked up to them and said, ‘Guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife,’ ” Day posted on Facebook.
“They then held each other in the most beautiful way… It was so much more beautiful than anything I could ever set up.”
Then he asked Adrian a question.
“… I said to Adrian, ‘I have a question for you, but I want you to tell the answer to Roslyn and not me.’ I continued, ‘Out of the billions of people on the planet, you’ve chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?’ ” Day explained on Facebook. “In a matter of moments I could start seeing Roslyn’s eyes glisten, then the most beautiful tears streamed down her face. Then I found myself crying.
“Oh Love, You are oh so precious.”
The photo has been shared over 54,000 times on Facebook.
“This is what I love to photograph,” Day told the Huffington Post. “Not the overly posed interactions.”