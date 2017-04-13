This Courageous Guy Was Brave Enough to Stop Dating ‘Hot Women’ and Then Share His Bold Story With the World

This article originally appeared on TIME.com.

Social media users are slamming the subject of a New York Post article, who said that he found love after he stopped pursuing “the hottest girl you could find.”

The article, which is titled “Why I won’t date hot women anymore,” focused on 40-year-old Dan Rochkind, who said that he spent most of his 30s going on multiple dates a week with blond models but found himself unsatisfied. “I could have [anyone] I wanted,” he told the Post. “Beautiful women who get a fair amount of attention get full of themselves… Eventually, I was dreading getting dinner with them because they couldn’t carry a conversation.”

The article connects Rochkind’s love life to a February 2017 study from researchers at Harvard University, University of La Verne and Santa Clara University, which found that people who are deemed more attractive are more likely to have “poor relationship satisfaction.” Rochkind eventually began dating Carly Spindel, who the article’s author, Christian Gollayan, described as “a woman who isn’t a bikini model.” The two are now engaged.

“[She] is a softer beauty, someone you can take home and cuddle with, and she’s very elegant,” Rochkind told the Post. “And she’s 5-foot-2, so she can’t be a runway model, but I think she’s really beautiful and is prettier than anyone I’ve dated.”

Rochkind’s comments and the story has been widely mocked and criticized as sexist on social media.

Dan Rochkind used to date swimsuit models, but he's happier now that he's engaged to a merely "beautiful" woman https://t.co/lRmG1uiwpw — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) April 13, 2017

@fivefifths “There’s something to be said about sowing your wild oats and getting them out of your system,” says Rochkind. what does this even mean — Alexi McCammond (@leximccammond) April 13, 2017

I was going to tweet about #danrochkind but then I forgot how to form sentences as my beautiful face interfered with my brain. — Carolīne (@fong_caroline) April 13, 2017

Does anyone have Dan Rochkind's number? I want to see if he'll go out with me, sounds like a real catch pic.twitter.com/EAFS014T8N — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 13, 2017

This is the most narcissistic thing I've read today. https://t.co/wKWcYO3JK5 — Ines Helene (@inihelene) April 13, 2017

Why Women Won't Date Dan Rochkind Anymore https://t.co/OpGHn1E1LY — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) April 13, 2017

@OhNoSheTwitnt “I could have [anyone] I wanted,” says Rochkind. Yeah, sure you could. — Diana Evans (@evansdi36) April 13, 2017

"Beautiful women get full of themselves" says this guy who is totally not full of himself. pic.twitter.com/485RKwNZH4 — MatzohNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 13, 2017

Spindel later wrote on Instagram that the Post story wasn’t an accurate reflection of her husband-to-be. “Good job @nypost of twisting my fiancés words, making him look like an asshole (which isn’t the case), and making me look beyond unattractive! None of what he said is true,” she wrote.

Good job @nypost of twisting my fiancés words, making him look like an asshole (which isn't the case), and making me look beyond unattractive! None of what he said is true #satire #fakenews #nypost A post shared by Carly Spindel (@carlyspindel1) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Rochkind and the author of the New York Post story did not immediately respond to Motto‘s request for comment.

