This Brother Taking His Sister to a Father-Daughter Dance After Their Dad Abandoned Them Will Warm Your Heart

Aaannddd best big brother award goes to 17-year-old Mohammad Hasher!

On Saturday, the teen’s “heart literally melted” when he saw his 6-year-old sister Noor Sabah sitting on a couch in their Portage, Michigan, home — all dolled up in a dress, but looking sad.

“I said, ‘Noor, what’s wrong?’ ” Mohammad, a senior at Portage Northern High School, tells PEOPLE. “She told me there was a father-daughter dance at school and that she couldn’t go.”

Mohammad and his mother, Sadia Karamat, say they haven’t heard from his father since he and Sadia divorced six months ago.

“There was no hesitation on my end, I shouted, ‘I’ll take you to the daddy-daughter dance!’ ” says the loving brother. “She gets on my nerves a lot, but we’re so close. We lean on each other for support and depend on each other for happiness.

“She’s my world and my ray of sunshine!”

Noor, who is “so thankful” her brother accompanied her to the dance, says the duo danced the night away.

“We had a lot of fun,” Noor tells PEOPLE. “He looked very good and he is so funny.”

The first grader at 12th Street Elementary, was “ecstatic” when her big bro asked to take her to the event.

“She goes, “Wait, are you serious?!’ ” says Mohammad. “She doesn’t like to talk about dad, and I know I needed to be a father figure for her.”

Mohammad told their mom the plan, and she was totally on board.

“He’s such a good big brother,” Sadia tells PEOPLE. “I”m so proud of him for stepping up.”

The dance was at Noor’s elementary school on Saturday, so Mohammad immediately took Noor to Target for some last minute shopping.

“The theme was Alice in Wonderland, so we picked out something fun,” says Mohammad. “She modeled for me, and it was perfect! Everything came together last minute.”

“I loved my dress it was so sparkly,” adds Noor.

The brother and sister had a blast together — laughing and dancing all night.

“It’s so funny, they had a dad dance contest and Noor goes, ‘You HAVE to enter!’ ” says Mohammad. “So I did! And I won! I got candy as a prize.

“All the other dads were so salty.”

Mohammad, who posted the photos of Noor at the dance to his Twitter page, is surprised and humbled by how many people are touched by his story.

“I just hope people know it’s important to make sure you are being there for your family,” says Mohammad. “Whether it’s your daughter, nephew, cousin… Just be there for them when you need to fill a void, when they need you.”