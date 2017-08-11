Veteran Texas Police Officer Dies After Being Bitten by Feral Cat

A West Texas A&M University police officer died this week of severe complications from a feral cat bite he suffered while responding to a call, police say.

Cpl. Monty Platt passed away just two weeks after the cat bit through his gloves and punctured his skin as he attempted to capture the injured animal, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Platt, 47, had an allergic reaction to the bite, according to the page. Authorities also announced on the department’s Facebook page that he died at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday due to “medical complications” as a result of the bite.

“Last Thursday he was not feeling well, and was taken to an urgent care center with a severe reaction to medication prescribed to prevent infections from the cat bite,” police said in the statement.

“Friday morning, he was transferred to the burn unit at UMC in Lubbock, because the injuries suffered from the medication were so severe. He was heavily sedated, placed on a ventilator, and treated for the wounds. Last evening his kidneys shut down and his blood temperature dropped.”

Platt, who had been with the force for 21 years, leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son, according to Law Enforcement Today.

“We’re feeling the loss very heavily,” University police Sgt. Jack Hildebrand said, according to the Amarillo Globe-News. “He was a mentor to all of the younger officers. There will be a gap in the department that we struggle to fill for some time.”