Texas Pizza Hut Employees Deliver Free Pizzas by Kayak to Harvey Victims Trapped in Their Homes

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

In the midst of the deadly Texas floods caused by Hurricane Harvey, employees at a local Pizza Hut franchise made and delivered hot slices to those in need.

Shayda Habib, the manager of Pizza Hut in Oak Lake, and her employees rushed to their restaurant on Wednesday to hurriedly prepare food after hearing that families nearby were trapped in their homes and were running out of food.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” Habib told local Houston news outlet KPRC. “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.”

RELATED VIDEO: Texas Pair Give Free Haircuts to Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

With the food secured in red delivery pouches, the pizza makers utilized kayaks to hand out the pies to hungry families.

“We packed 120 pizzas into kayaks and took them out to people in their homes,” Habib told The Houston Chronicle. “The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.”

Habib said she plans on delivering more pizzas on Thursday or until the store runs out of food to deliver.

Pizza Hut thanked the team on Twitter, writing, “THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve.”