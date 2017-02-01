Texas Neighbor Saves 7-Year-Old and Grandmother from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: ‘I Had a Feeling Something Wasn’t Right’

Angie Harty of Austin, Texas, knew something was wrong when she went to pick up her neighbor’s 7-year-old granddaughter, whose parents drop her off on the way to work.

It was her carpool week for school, so when she showed up at their front door with her daughter and they didn’t come out at 7:45 like usual, she sensed something was wrong.

“I thought that’s strange because they’re always very good about texting to say someone’s sick, something’s changed,” she told ABC 6 News.

Harty’s daughter knocked on their neighbor’s door and was told they weren’t feeling well.

But as Harty made her way to her daughter’s school, she had a bad feeling in the pit of her stomach. Harty stopped the car and called fire and police departments to get officers to the scene.

“I just had a feeling that something wasn’t right,” she told the news outlet. “And thank God I did.

“In fact I told the dispatcher, ‘I think it’s carbon monoxide.’ In the meantime, before I got there, I ran in and got the 7-year-old out of the house. My husband then came and helped me get grandma out of the house. They were both dizzy, sweating and grandma had been in the house a lot longer, so she was a lot worse than the 7-year-old.”

The 7-year-old and the grandmother were sent to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.