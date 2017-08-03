Texas Mom Says ‘Fire Ball’ From a Bath & Body Works Candle Severely Burned Her Face

A 29-year-old mother was sent to the emergency room after she says she was burned by an intense flame sprouting from a seasonal candle she purchased at Bath & Body Works.

Ashley Brawley was drying her hair at her home in Burleson, Texas, on July 23, when she noticed a burning smell coming from her living room, according to NBC-DFW. She discovered that the three-wick Bath and Body Works Vanilla Bean Noel candle she lit three hours earlier was burning about six-inches above the top of its glass.

Footage captured by the couple’s Nest home security camera shows Ashley attempting to blow out the candle—but instead of extinguishing the flames, “a fire ball shot back up in my face,” Ashley told Cosmopolitan.

Ashley’s husband, Cody Brawley, ran in after he heard her screams. He carried the candle outside using oven mitts, and when he hosed it down, he said the hot glass exploded into pieces.

Inside, Ashley tried to relieve her burns with cold water and aloe vera in the bathroom where she had left her 2-year-old daughter. Ashley’s face was a reddish, purple color, and her badly burned lips turned white, she told Cosmopolitan.

The couple went to the emergency room where Ashley was treated for first- and second-degree burns on her forehead, cheek, nose and lips.

“The candle made a huge flame from just trying to blow it out. The flame engulfed her face and hot wax splashed all over her face,” Cody said in a Facebook post.

Cody posted the video showing the accident to Facebook and it’s been viewed more than 2 million times as of Thursday. Thousands of people have left “get well” messages for Ashley in the comments, with one commenter voicing similar concerns about a candle she bought from Bath & Body Works.

“Had a similar experience with one of their candles,” wrote Katie Weber. “Whole thing, including the tinted glass caught fire. When we tried to put it out, it exploded. Very scary.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, L Brands, which owns Bath & Body Works, said: “We are very sorry that this happened and are taking this situation extremely seriously. The safety of our customers is our number-one priority, and we are actively working to learn more details from the customer.”

The company says they offered a $25 gift card to the couple to cover the cost of the candle, but that it was “in no way meant to be compensation for her experience.” L Brands says they are committed to doing “what’s right” and hope to work with Brawley so they can gather more details into the cause of the incident.

“As decades of rigorous testing have shown, our candles are safe to use in accordance with the printed instructions,” the statement continued.

Today, Ashley is recovering, but she still doesn’t know if the burns will cause permanent scarring.

“I was super, super raw for a couple of days, and my face is still splotchy red in some areas,” she told Cosmopolitan. “But now my skin is starting to grow over.”

The National Candle Association suggests that people should always keep their candles within sight, trim the candle’s wick before each use and never use water to extinguish a candle in a glass container. They also advise the use of a candle snuffer to put out a flame.

Cody tells NBC-DFW that the family trimmed the wicks of the candle each time they used it, and it scares him that they took precautions, and still, an accident happened. As for Ashley, she says candles won’t be placed in her home ever again.

“I would’ve never imagined in a million years that I would walk in and it would be in flames,” Ashley told NBC-DFW. “I’ll never use a candle again. Ever. I mean, it scared me.”