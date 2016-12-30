Texas Mom Dies, Daughters Injured in 25-foot Fall from Colorado Ski Resort Chairlift

A 40-year-old mom from San Antonio, Texas, was killed after she and her two young daughters fell about 25 feet from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort.

The mother and girls, ages 9 and 12, were halfway up the slope at Granby Ranch’s Quickdraw Lift around 9:30 a.m. MT when the incident occurred, reports USA Today. Their names have not been released, but they were visiting with family from Texas according to the newspaper.

First responders were called to the area at 10 a.m. and the family was taken to nearby Middle Park Medical Center, according to the Denver Post.

The mother died at the hospital. One girl was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado and the other child remains in stable condition at Middle Park.

This is the first chairlift fall death in Colorado in 14 years, reports the Post.

Schelly Olson, spokeswoman for the incident command, said the family fell between the lift loading spot and the summit — and that there were many witnesses to the horrific accident.

“People on the chairs in front. People on the chairs in back. People on the hill,” she told the Post.

The Quickdraw Lift has been temporarily shut down and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating the incident.