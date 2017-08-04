Texas ER Doctor and Mom Found Dead in Grand Canyon After Searching for Water for Children

Grand Canyon National Park officials found the body of 38-year-old Sarah Beadle on Wednesday after the Texas mother was reported missing while on a hike with two children.

Beadle was with her daughter, Laura, and her nephew, Evan, during a hike at the park on August 1. When Laura became dizzy due to the heat, Beadle left the children in a safe area and ventured out in search of water and help, explains Beadle’s husband, Scott Beadle, in a Facebook post. At some point, Beadle made “a wrong turn and got lost.” A passing hiker eventually spotted the children and returned them to camp, and Beadle was reported missing.

Search teams found Beadle’s remains on August 2, in an area where temperatures reached 100 degrees, according to NY Daily News. Officials believe she died from heat exhaustion while looking for help, and there is no evidence of foul play.

Kirby Shedlowski of the National Park Service told WFAA that Beadle was on a trail that led to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. “However that trail has limited shade and no water accessibility on it,” Shedlowski said.

Beadle was an emergency room physician at the Baylor Emergency Medical Center in Keller, Texas. Richard Bonnin, a spokesman for Emerus, which operates the hospital, posted a statement about Beadle’s death on Twitter:

The Emerus family mourns the loss of one of our dedicated physicians, Dr. Sarah Beadle, who died while on a camping trip in the Grand Canyon pic.twitter.com/ksirUlesVk — Richard Bonnin (@richbonnin) August 3, 2017

Dr. James Nichols, who worked with Beadle before she joined the hospital, praised Beadle for her talents as a doctor and a mother. “She will be dearly missed by colleagues, ” Nichols says in the statement. “She was an excellent doctor and a wonderful mom. Our hearts are breaking, and our prayers are for her and her family.”

Beadle’s older brother, Charles Lawrence Springer, told CBS-DFW that his sister was in the process of visiting national parks with the children, and they had gone to Yellowstone National Park during their trip.

Jeff Schwartz, a ranger who works in the inner part of the Grand Canyon, told CBS News that it is not uncommon to have one or two deaths along the trails due to the intense triple-digit heat during the day. He advises hikers to venture out in the morning or evening to avoid the scorching sun.