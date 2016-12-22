Texas Couple Weds After 41 Years of Dating: ‘I Want to Make Her Happy’

After dating for over four decades, one Texas couple decided it was finally time to take the next step.

On the 41st anniversary of their first date, Bill Bownds, 73, got down on one knee and proposed to Linda.

The couple met in 1975, according to Inside Edition — when he was 31 and she was 30. At the time, Bill was Linda’s daughter’s physical education teacher.

“She looked beautiful and classy,” Bill said.