14-Year-Old Texas Boy with Terminal Brain Cancer Named Dallas Police Chief for a Day

Just a few months ago, 14-year-old Ayodeji Adekilekun was happily running up and down a football field. Now, the teen is on in-home hospice care and unable to speak.

The Texas teen was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and doctors say that the boy, who is bedridden, doesn’t have much time left, according to CBS News.

“Now the Adekilekun family is going through every family’s nightmare,” officials wrote on a YouCaring fundraiser page for the boy. “They are losing a bright star and there is nothing they can do about it.”

Officer Raashid Brown, with the Dallas Police Department, learned of Adekilekun’s condition during his time in the community and became determined to bring joy to the grieving family. So, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall decided to make the boy chief for a day. She reportedly presented him with a chief badge and police patch.

“You’re chief of police for the day. You can make any decisions,” Chief Hall told Adekilekun as he lay in bed. “You can do whatever you wanna do today. And that means I can go play! I’m so excited to meet you.”

Over Christmas, officers even arranged for a local business to donate $300 to the struggling family. Officer Brown showed up to Adekilekun’s Far North Dallas apartment with the check and ham for the family, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“I can’t imagine somebody just walking in and giving me money,” Adekilekun’s mother, Gloria, told the newspaper.

The family moved to the U.S. from Nigeria a year ago, seeking treatment for Adekilekun’s terminal brain cancer, according to the Morning News. Officer Brown first learned of Adekilekun’s condition in August and, in the fall, Adekilekun suffered a seizure and has been bedridden ever since, according to the Morning News.

“I never knew the crisis was coming so fast,” Gloria told CBS of her son’s condition.

Now, as the mother enjoys her final days with her son, she says her faith is helping to keep her strong.

“What ever the answer, I trust in God,” she said. “Before I was scared. But now, I’m not scared. I’m not scared.”

Officials with First Stripe, a Dallas-based organization that helps first responders connect with the community, started the YouCaring fundraiser to help the family.