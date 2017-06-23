Terminally Ill 5-Year-Old ‘Marries’ Her Best Friend in Fairytale Wedding: ‘He’s Very Protective Over Her,’ Says Mom

A Dream Wedding

Eileidh Paterson, 5, fulfilled her lifelong dream to be a bride when friends and family put on a heartarming fairytale ceremony for her and her best friend. Eileidh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma three years ago and any treatment she receives now is "just to prolong her life," says her mom, Gail Paterson.

Eileidh is now checking wishes off a bucket list she made. And at the top of that list was to tie the knot with a Prince Charming. So, her family set up a ceremony to "marry" her and bestie, 6-year-old Harrison Grier. "He's very protective over her, he always makes sure she's okay," Paterson, 41, tells PEOPLE. "They have an amazing connection."