Terminally Ill 5-Year-Old ‘Marries’ Her Best Friend in Fairytale Wedding: ‘He’s Very Protective Over Her,’ Says Mom
Eileidh’s mother wrote the ceremony script to mimic a real-life fairytale, even portraying the cancer as an “evil beast.”
A Dream Wedding
Eileidh Paterson, 5, fulfilled her lifelong dream to be a bride when friends and family put on a heartarming fairytale ceremony for her and her best friend. Eileidh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma three years ago and any treatment she receives now is "just to prolong her life," says her mom, Gail Paterson.
Eileidh is now checking wishes off a bucket list she made. And at the top of that list was to tie the knot with a Prince Charming. So, her family set up a ceremony to "marry" her and bestie, 6-year-old Harrison Grier. "He's very protective over her, he always makes sure she's okay," Paterson, 41, tells PEOPLE. "They have an amazing connection."
Superheros and Princesses
The heartwarming ceremony took place at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Scotland. "It was truly magical. She had her sisters as princesses and bridesmaids and her cousin and friend as flowergirls," says Paterson. "Superheroes and Harrison's brothers were groomsmen and the mock ceremony was performed by their Fairy Godmother."
A 'Magical' Ceremony
Eileidh's mother wrote the ceremony script to mimic a real-life fairytale, even portraying the cancer as an "evil beast." "Afterwards it was just a big party with singing and dancing with all the children," says Paterson. "We even had candy floss, popcorn, face painting and a photobooth."
'She's Always Smiling'
Eileidh, who lives with her family in Forres, Scotland, has spent most of her young life in and out of the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment. She was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, in May 2014. She has fought the cancer three times and travels with her mom every eight weeks to University College of London Hospital, London, for treatments. "She is the strongest person I know," says Paterson. "No matter how much pain she is in, she's almost always smiling."
Laughter Is the Best Medicine
Through it all, Harrison has been by her side — a constant comfort to his terminally ill friend. "From the day they met, they just clicked," says Paterson. "Harrison walks beside her holding her hand while I push her down hospital hallways."
Meant to Be!
When Eileidh walked down the aisle, she was accompanied by her older brother, Callum, as the song, “When You Wish Upon a Star,” played.
Next Stop, Disneyland!
As Eileidh's tumors continue to grow, her family is raising money on a GoFundMe page for other items on her bucket list. She's already checked off "swimming with mermaids," but would love to visit Disneyland Paris. "She takes everything in her stride," says Paterson. "And she rarely let's anything get her down."