Tennessee Husband Gives Wife the Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever: His Kidney

When Britney Stewart needed a kidney transplant, her husband was the first to raise his hand to see if he was a match.

“I pretty much put myself on the top of the list and said, ‘You know what? Let’s go ahead and knock myself out of the way,’ ” Matt Stewart of Nashville, Tennessee, told KSLA. “I tell everybody, ‘I’ve already given her my heart and my money. Might as well give her my kidney, too.’ “

Britney’s kidney disorder began to worsen last year and she was added to the transplant list in September.

“She had no other energy, other than to sleep, and it was tough seeing her go through that process,” said Matt.

Although Britney has the rare blood type of AB positive, they received the call they had been opening for — Matt was a perfect match.

“I just started crying, and she was like ‘It’s a good thing, right?’ ” he told the news outlet. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m crying tears of joy.’ “

The former college sweethearts went home on Monday to their dog Ace after successful surgeries.

“We are finally home and recovering well,” said Britney. “We just want to thank everyone for the prayers.”