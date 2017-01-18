Tennessee Hospital Fulfills A Terminally Ill Elderly Woman’s Wish To Be Baptized

A terminally ill woman suffering from cancer at a Tennessee hospital had one final wish: To be baptized.

Pastor Kelsey, from the Campaign Church of God, created a video of the special moment that was posted on Facebook and said that the “sweet little elderly lady” wanted to get her heart right with God.

The Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tennessee, called upon him as Chaplin to baptize the woman in a bath tub.

He read her the sinners prayer and as she began to repeat the words, tears streamed down her face.

After the baptism, nurses gathered to pray around her.

The video has been seen by more than 2,000 people.