The freezing temperatures in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, didn’t stop one couple from capturing once-in-a-lifetime engagement photos.

Morgan Daye and Josh Morris decided weeks ago that they wanted their friend and photographer, Kellie Elmore, to take their engagement pictures at Bald River Falls, a place they had visited many times before.

“It was my wedding gift to them,” Elmore tells PEOPLE. “But we didn’t expect the waterfall to be frozen. It was majestic.”

As they made the drive, the traffic became so bad that they decided to park their car and walk the rest of the way (2 miles!) in the 25-degree weather.

Josh Morris and Morgan Daye Kellie Elmore Creative

“It was super cold, but when we got there we were just amazed how it looked in real life,” says Elmore, whose Facebook photos of the shoot have been shared over 1,300 times. “There were tons of people there, but they happily moved out of the way for us.”

The couple wasn’t fazed by the weather because they were “in awe with crazy how it looked” and felt inspired by the view of the 90-foot waterfall.

Daye, who wore rubber rain boots under her dress, danced and had fun with her fiancé on the ice. Elmore says she had to give them very little direction.

Josh Morris and Morgan Daye Kellie Elmore Creative

Both in their twenties and students at The Ramp School of Ministry in Hamilton, Alabama, Daye and Morris plan to get married on May 11.

“Now the challenge is finding an amazing venue that if all possible will top these photos,” says Elmore. “I’m not sure that will be possible.”