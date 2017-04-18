Tennessee Couple Has the Most ‘Awkward’ Engagement Shoot Ever: ‘We Know How to Make Each Other Laugh’

Humor has always played a big role in Caitlyn Campbell and Andrew Tucker’s relationship.

The couple, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been making each other laugh since meeting in June 2016 on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

“We laughed the entire time and it felt like time had just stopped,” Campbell, 23, tells PEOPLE of her first date with Tucker, 27.

Tucker, who has his own car detailing business and is a certified life coach and NLP practitioner, proposed to Campbell after seven months of dating, and they excitedly began planning their engagement photo shoot — with a twist!

“We were inspired to do this engagement shoot from the movie, Masterminds,” says Campbell, who is earning her bachelor’s degree in physical education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “We both absolutely love that movie and are huge fans of both Kate McKinnon and Zach Galifianakis! When we first watched the movie together we just knew we had to remake that engagement shoot one day.”

So the couple reached out to photographer Zoee Davis of Evergreen Film Co. and filled her in on their dream shoot, which included a lot of denim!

“When Andrew and Caitlyn told me the vision for their hilariously awkward engagement shoot, I could have exploded with excitement!” Davis tells PEOPLE. “Typically, couples come to me wanting cinematic/romantically-styled engagement photos, but Andrew and Caitlyn’s idea spoke straight to my heart.”

“It was all I could do not to squeal with excitement as we planned. And, to be honest, I may have. The shoot was so fun!” Davis continues. “We took some cues from the Masterminds posing, and then just started thinking of the most awkward things possible. By the time we left, our stomachs were hurting because we laughed so hard!”

“I love that they can be silly,” Davis says. “You really start to see who they are together when the laughing starts.”

But it wasn’t all for laughs. The couple also showed off their serious side when they took a few romantic shots. And they’ve shared all their photos on their Facebook page.

“Humor is a huge part of our relationship,” Campbell says. “When we first began dating my friends used to say, ‘Do y’all ever have serious talks or do you just laugh all the time?’

“I think you need to have some humor in a relationship to make it work. It helps if we are arguing or just having a bad day. We know how to make each other laugh.”

And their fun-loving spirit will definitely play a part in their big day.

“We are planning something that is humorous, but we can’t give that secret away — you have to stay tuned!” Campbell says of their upcoming nuptials on August 5.

“I’ve always prayed to marry a man like Jim Carrey and Andrew is that answered prayer!”