South Carolina Teen Dies From Excessive Caffeine

A 16-year-old South Carolina teen died after intaking an excessive amount of caffeine, the coroner ruled on Monday.

Davis Allen Cripe collapsed at Spring Hill High School on April 26 and died at the hospital. Cripe had consumed a large diet Mountain Dew, a latte and an energy drink before his heart “fell out of rhythm,” according to the Associated Press.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told WLTX 19, “We lost Davis from a totally legal substance.”

Watts said the final cause of death was determined to be due to a caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia, according to ABC Columbia.

“You can have five people line up and all of them do the exact same thing with him that day, drink more, and it may not have any type of effect on them at all,” Watts said. “It’s not something that just because you drink one drink or three drinks is necessarily going to have this effect on.”

Sean Cripe, Davis’ father, also made an announcement, WLTX 19 reported.

“Davis was a great kid, and being his parent was a great honor to Heidi [his mother] and me,” he said. “I stand before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this.”

“Parents, please, talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks,” he continued. “And teenagers and students, please stop buying them.”