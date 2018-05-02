16-Year-Old Delivers Aunt's Baby After Learning About Labor in School: It Was 'Amazing'

One 16-year-old girl realized on Saturday that listening to your teachers at school really can pay off.

Morlie Hayes, of Eden, Utah, recently learned about labor in a child development class, so this past weekend she knew exactly what to do when her aunt went into labor earlier than expected, The Desert News reports,.

Mom Laura Creager told the newspaper that her baby was due on May 19, but she started to have strong contractions as she made her way to a friend’s house. Realizing she was closer to Hayes’s house, she headed there with her 7-year-old daughter.

When Hayes opened her front door, her little cousin told her that her mom was outside and “she’s going to have her baby.”

Even when Creager’s water broke, Hayes keep her cool as she called 911 and did what the dispatcher told her to do: get towels, a shoelace and a safety pin.

She also remembered the key tips she learned in class, like making sure the umbilical cord wasn’t tangled and the child had normal coloring.

Wendell Creager, Laura Creager and Morlie Hayes Jacob Wiegand/The Deseret News/AP

After the ambulance arrived, it was Hayes who was washing off the baby. Later, after family arrived, she was also the one to sign the birth certificate.

“It was an amazing experience,” Hayes told the newspaper about the entire day.

According to The Desert News, if Creager had been heading to the hospital from her house while in labor, she would have been driving through a canyon with no cell service.

“We could have been in a dirty car with soccer gear and mud from the Scouts and everything else,” she said. “We might not have been able to get a hold of an ambulance. Here, we had everything we needed and we weren’t stranded in the canyon alone.”