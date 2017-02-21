Team of Kids with Special Needs to Compete in Dance Competition: ‘They Are Showing the World They Can Do Anything’

Kim Smith has been dancing since she was 2 years old and teaching dance for decades. So it broke her heart when her youngest daughter Ragan never quite fit in in the classes she tried.

“I was trying to find a program for Ragan, but she is autistic and has a short attention span,” Smith tells PEOPLE.

So Smith, 50, created a class for Ragan, 7, and other kids with special needs like her in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“To be able to watch them learn choreography and watch their faces light up when they get a step right, it’s the most rewarding feeling as a teacher,” she says of the 40 students who are now in the class.

This spring, 10 of the kids will compete in a traditional dance competition.

“Our front row consists a child with autism, another with two prosthetic legs and another with dwarfism,” she adds.

Lee Adams’ 5-year old daughter Maelee has cerebral palsy and autism and walks with braces.

“We were told at birth she wouldn’t be able to walk. It breaks your heart as a parent when she asks, ‘Why can’t I do that.’ She wants to do the things the other kids do,” she tells PEOPLE.

Thanks to Smith’s dance class, called A Chance To Dance, Maelee is part of the class and making friends her parents feared she’d never have.

“This is a huge opportunity for the special needs community. She has a smile on her face when she’s there and she’s been able to make friends,” Adams says.

She even comes home and practices the steps with her 2-year old sister.

“To see these kids proving to society they can do something they were told they’d never be able to do – they are showing the world they can do anything typical kids can do,” Adams says.

Every Sunday, the kids, ages 4 to 18, get together to practice their tap dance set to “Singing in the Rain.”

The owner of the studio where Smith teaches donates the practice space and the kids’ costumes, but they’ve started a YouCaring page to raise money to get to the regional and national tournaments.

“These parents spend so much money on therapy, there really is no extra,” Smith says.

But just getting the kids ready to compete has been fulfilling.

“It is the most rewarding thing in the world,” she adds. “I feel like we all spend our lives trying to find our purpose and this is mine. Seeing these kids dancing…it’s just amazing.”