Oklahoma Teacher Panhandles to Buy Supplies for Her Third-Grade Students: ‘I Want More for the Kids’

Teresa Danks has done many things to provide her students with school supplies over the years. But as of last week, she can add panhandling to the list—and since then, she has raised more than $25,000 to help keep teachers from paying out of pocket for classroom needs.

“I’ve always had to buy supplies to enrich our curriculum,” Danks, a 50-year-old elementary teacher from Verdigris, Oklahoma, tells PEOPLE. “I do anything and everything to stretch the dollar as far as I can.”

On July 18, Danks and her 45-year-old husband, Jonathan Roark, chatted about finding ways to alleviate the state’s cuts to the education budget. Roark jokingly bought up the idea that Danks should panhandle to raise money. Turns out, she was game.

“I was kidding,” Roark tells PEOPLE, “but she ran with it!”

The couple picked up a plain white poster board and markers and made their way to a gas station. Danks placed the board on the hood of their car and wrote a message on it: “Teacher Needs School Supplies! Anything Helps. Thank You.”

Their plan was to simply take a picture of Danks holding the sign next to the freeway so that it might inspire friends and family to donate supplies when they saw it on Facebook. Amazingly enough, within moments of completing the sign, a man leaving the gas station handed Danks $20.

A few minutes later, Roark dropped his wife off at a nearby freeway exit. He returned a few minutes later to take the picture and pick her up, and in that time Danks had collected $32. And she was filled with inspiration after dozens of drivers gave her words of encouragement.

Danks returned again later that day, and upon seeing the sign, many people took the opportunity to tell her how much they appreciated her being there. In one emotional moment, Danks says one woman told her, “I’m alive today because of a teacher like you.”

Though Danks started off not expecting a dime, she ended the day with $126 in donations.

The day inspired her to create a Facebook page, “Begging For Education,” where she posts updates about her fundraising efforts. A GoFundMe page set up by the couple aims to collect some $50,000 to help teachers purchase supplies, and it has raised more than $25,000 as of Wednesday.

While an elementary teacher’s salary in California and New York can reach almost $70,000 in some cases, the salaries in many states, such as in Oklahoma, don’t come anywhere close to that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Danks told Fox23 that her salary is about $35,000. She says she spends about $2,000 a year on supplies for her students.

“I’m very hopeful this message will get to our legislators, but I don’t have as much confidence in them as I do the American people,” Danks says.

“I believe they will step up and make this happen for our kids,” she continues. “Their success is our success, and I just want more for the kids of this nation than what we’re giving them right now.”