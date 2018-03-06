Couple Who Sold Their Belongings to Live on Now-Sunken Sailboat Gets New Boat From Stranger

A Colorado couple who sold almost everything they had to live on a now-sunken sailboat are getting their sea legs back thanks to a stranger who came across their story.

Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh sold most of their belongings last year to buy a 28-foot sailboat — which they named “Lagniappe” —and live out their dream of taking to the seas for a long getaway. However, just two days into their trip, the boat sank and the couple escaped with only their IDs, some money and clothes.

“I was speechless to see all my things floating, and not being able to take them,” Walsh, 24, previously told PEOPLE. “And what was even worse is I saw my dreams going down with the boat. Everything we planned was just disappearing within minutes.”

Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh

Broadwell, 26, and Walsh had no insurance on the boat, and since they left their jobs before heading out on the trip, they currently have no means of making. But as the couple faced mounting debt as a result of the incident, a stranger decided to step in after reading their headline-making story.

Mark Reinecke, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, owns a few sailboats and gave one to the couple.

“These kids just had bad luck and were in trouble and needed some help,” Reinecke told ABC News. “I’ve had the sailboat since 1985. I used to anchor it on weekends. I’ve gotten my value out of it.”

Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh

He charged the couple $1 for the vessel.

“It was so nice of him,” Walsh told ABC of Reinecke. “He had no reason to do that for us.”

In the wake of the incident, the couple set up a GoFundMe page to cover the $10,000 cost of retrieving the boat from the water. They’ve surpassed their goal, and have received more than $16,000.

Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh

“After the boat sank we didn’t think all these generous people would help us,” Walsh previously told PEOPLE. “We are now surrounded by family and getting so much positive feedback from people we have never met.”

Broadwell added: “It’s very moving to know that a lot of people want to see us continue to live out our dream. We are planning to get back on the water as soon as possible and keep everyone caught up with our adventures.”