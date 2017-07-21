9 Incredible Stories of Survival — and the Heroes Who Lived to Tell the Tale

Melissa Dohme survived after being stabbed 32 times

Melissa Dohme was stabbed 32 times by her ex-boyfriend in 2012 near her home in Clearwater, Florida. But as fate would have it, on the worst day of her life she ended up meeting a man who became the most important person in her life.

Dohme and Cameron Hill, an emergency worker who helped carry her battered body from an ambulance and into a helicopter for lifesaving treatment on the night of her stabbing, connected about 10 months later at a luncheon in her honor.

After four years of dating, the unlikely couple tied the knot on March 4 during a gorgeous ceremony at The Lange Farm in Dade City, Fla.