Surrogate Mom Who Gave Birth to Her Own Grandson Will Carry Another Baby for Her Daughter

It’s been just a year since Megan Barker gave birth to her grandson as a surrogate for her own daughter, Maddie Coleman. Now, she’s ready to do it again.

The teacher, of Chico, California, is expected to have her daughter’s embryo transferred to her body in January, Coleman tells PEOPLE. Which would make the child’s anticipated due date some time in the fall.

“I’m just lucky that I’m able to be a mom, given my circumstances,” Coleman says.

At 14 years old, Coleman learned that she’d never be able to carry her own baby due to a disorder affecting her uterus and cervix. At the time, Barker made her teen daughter a promise: “When you get older and want a child, I’ll carry your baby,’ ” Coleman, now 25, previously told PEOPLE of the conversation with her mother.

Barker, 49, gave birth to Coleman’s first child, Gus Wyatt, on Oct. 22, 2016.

“I’ve already done it once and the pregnancy was fantastic,” Barker told KRCR, adding, “It’s not a concern to me.”

“I felt good. And because I’m able to do it, I’m happy that I’m able to do it.”

Coleman told KRCR: “We thought about Gus growing up by himself conceived the way he was, and him wondering why his parents wanted him conceived this way,” Coleman told the station. “I feel like being able to relate to someone so close to him will be great as far as a sibling goes.”

Coleman, of Orland, California, said that, back when she was a teen, she thought her mother’s offer to carry her child was “weird.” However, after discovering a tumor on her ovaries last year, she decided to take her mother up on the promise.

Coleman had the tumor removed last summer and had her eggs frozen before asking her mother to carry her first child.

“At first, I couldn’t wrap my mind around the idea of mom carrying our baby,” she told PEOPLE last year. “It was a bit weird, but I was mostly excited and so grateful but it took a minute for me to understand.”

In March of 2016, Barker became pregnant through in vitro fertilization. Barker gave birth to little Gus nine months later.

“Just getting to see Tyler and Maddie hold Gus is the greatest reward,” Barker said at the time. “Knowing they can be the mommy and daddy they would not have otherwise been able to be is the best prize.

“This has been the best experience of my life.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the family’s expenses.