Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Writes Note to 8-Year-Old Girl Who Dressed Up as Her for Superhero Day

Eight-year-old Michele Threefoot had plenty of options to choose from for “Superhero Day” at her school. But when it came down to making her final decision, she came up with an unexpected choice.

“She and her sister aren’t really into Marvel superheroes, so I was just going to put them in Supergirl capes and masks. But while our family was talking about it, she told me she wanted to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So we went with it!” Michele’s mother, Krista Three-foot, told The Huffington Post.

Michele learned about Ginsburg from a children’s book called I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, which her mother picked up for her at a writing conference.