Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Writes Note to 8-Year-Old Girl Who Dressed Up as Her for Superhero Day

Eight-year-old Michele Threefoot had plenty of options to choose from for “Superhero Day” at her school. But when it came down to making her final decision, she came up with an unexpected choice.
“She and her sister aren’t really into Marvel superheroes, so I was just going to put them in Supergirl capes and masks. But while our family was talking about it, she told me she wanted to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So we went with it!” Michele’s mother, Krista Three-foot, told The Huffington Post.
Michele learned about Ginsburg from a children’s book called I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, which her mother picked up for her at a writing conference.
“The book talks a lot about the prejudices Ruth Bader Ginsburg faced as a child and about how she has worked her whole life to fight inequality in our country. Michele gets pretty passionate about unfairness, especially relating to girls and women, so the book’s message really stuck with her,” Krista told the news outlet.
Krista then posted a photograph on Facebook of her daughter in the costume on Dec. 20, and wrote alongside it, “Yes, world. Girls who read are dangerous,” referring to the Lisa Kleypas quote, “A well-read woman is a dangerous creature.”
The post quickly started to spread and before they knew, it Ginsberg’s assistant reached out to the family to tell them that she had seen the photo and wanted their home address.
Then on Thursday, a note from Ginsberg herself arrived in the mail.
“Dear Michele: You look just like me! May you continue to thrive on reading and learning. Every good wish, Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” it read.
According to Krista, her daughter was “super duper excited” to receive the personal and thoughtful note, according to The Huffington Post.
“When I read it, I felt really happy because she said I looked just like her. It was really special because she wrote it by hand,” Michele told her mom.
Michele couldn’t keep her excitement to herself. She took it to school with her on Friday where her math teacher read the letter and talked about the Supreme Court.
Her fellow students took note as well. Several of them want to be “real” superheroes next year, including Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton.