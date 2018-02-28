Stunning Photos Show Rare Blue Ice as High as Three-Story Building Forming Along Michigan Bridge

A Natural Phenomenon

The frozen blocks got their blue hue because the lake ice, where lake Michigan and Huron met, had no bubbles. This allowed for short wavelength light to penetrate and scatter in the water and reflect back through the ice, George Leshkevich, a field scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann, told USA Today.

"In deep, midlake water, where chlorophyll content is low, the reflection of the water can make the ice look even bluer," he said.

The phenomenon commonly appears in glaciers.