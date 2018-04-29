Student Surprises Her Prom Date by Walking for the First Time in 10 Months

After not being able to walk for 10 months, a student gave her date for the evening the best surprise: getting back on her feet.

In a video of the heartwarming moment, Twitter user MoMo (@aeonianlife) stands in the center of a foyer, waiting for her prom date to arrive. Before he could even take a step towards her, she surprised him by taking a few towards him instead.

Although it seems to take him a second to process what just happened, her date was eventually beside himself with joy as he excitedly took a few steps back and exclaimed, “No!” before running towards her and wrapping her up in a big hug.

“How did you do that?” he asks before giving MoMo another hug.

“After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months… i surprised my prom date with this,” she captioned the video, which has already been viewed over 9 million times since it was posted Saturday morning.

She also went on to share three photos of the pair posing together after the happy surprise.

“Prom 2018 with one of my best supporters (:,” she captioned the sweet photos.

According to another video shared on social media, she was later crowned prom queen.

As the post quickly went viral, the student’s friends and other social media users congratulated her on her good news and shared their emotional reactions to her heartwarming story.

“THAT’S MY BEST FRIEND!” wrote a friend of the student. “IM MORE THAN PROUD OF YOU! YOU ALWAYS STAY POSITIVE AND ACCOMPLISH ALL YOUR DREAMS! I LOVE YOU AND HOPE YOU HAD AN AMAZING NIGHT MY PROM QUEEN!!”

Another social media user wrote, “Ok, so I just balled all over this! His reaction is priceless, and you’re gorgeous.”

Another social media user, who noted they were going through a recovery of their own, praised the student for being an inspiration.

“I cried. I am so so proud that you were able to accomplish this! My situation is definitely not comparable to yours, but I cant wait until mt husband sees how much progress I’ve made with my own recovery. YOU ARE SO STRONG AND YOU JUST MOTIVATED ME EVEN MORE!” they wrote.