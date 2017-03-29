Three Storm Chasers Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Pursuing a Tornado in Texas

Three storm chasers, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, were killed in a two-car crash in near Spur, Texas, on Tuesday amid a tornado warning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzales told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal that a black Suburban ran a stop sign and hit a black Jeep on a remote road around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Gonzales reported the driver of the Suburban, Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, was ejected from the car during the crash and was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger was identified as 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnell. Both men hailed from Cassville, Missouri.

Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Ariz., was driving the Jeep.

“All three occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene,” Gonzales said.

The Weather Channel said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday evening that Williamson and Yarnall were contractors for the network.

“Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community,” they said in the statement. “We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”

PIC: Weather Channel crew Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall died in today's crash in West Texas (pic from Williamson's FB page) #txwx pic.twitter.com/glsyQh4zAK — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 29, 2017

Veteran storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted his condolences Tuesday evening.

“Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX,” he wrote. “Now is the time to pray not share names.”

Extremely bad news west of Spur TX. I'm at a scene of triple fatality accident two are storm chasers. #txwx @NWSLubbock — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

Strong-severe storms will continue Wed, especially in the east. Damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible. #dfwwx #etxwx pic.twitter.com/w6AahzIUuZ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 28, 2017

Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service.