What Should You Do If Your Child Is Swept Away by Rushing Water? A Coast Guard Member Explains

FOLLOW UP

After a rescue, whether a child is conscious or unconscious, parents should immediately call EMS or first responders if they haven't already. "CPR should be administered if a child is unconscious," says Allen. "Parents should be familiar with CPR." And what if a child is conscious? "Still have EMS come and check them out," says Allen, who warns of the dangers of dry drowning. "Everything may look great, but you never know what internal complications have occurred after water indigestion."

To prevent tragedies in the water, parents are also encouraged to bring life jackets to the beach or to go swimming in rivers. "Parents just need to be aware if there's not a life guard on duty," explains Allen. "They need to ask, who is the responder if something were to happen? If it's me, then what am I capable of doing? What could I bring that might save my child's life?"