How Eva Longoria and Mozart in the Jungle Star Were Affected by Mexico Earthquake – as Death Toll Rises to 216

Hollywood is offering support for Mexico City after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake devastated the city on Tuesday, killing hundreds.

Authorities in Mexico reported at least 216 people died in the capital city and the surrounding area, according to CNN. (The death toll was previously reported as high as 248 but was later revised.)

According to The Guardian, 21 children and several adults died after the earthquake toppled parts of the Colegio Enrique Rebsamen, an elementary school. Search efforts continue for missing children and teachers.

Shocking images and videos from the destruction reveal the extent of the damage from the violent quake with buildings reduced to rubble, others on fire and thousands of people flooding the streets after fleeing their homes.

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, including more than 40 in Mexico City alone, The Guardian reports.

Celebrities let the people of Mexico know that they were in their thoughts and prayers with Twitter messages as images of the devastation spread.

Some were personally affected by the disaster, including Eva Longoria, who revealed her husband José Bastén and family were in the country’s capital.

“What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico,” she wrote. “Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone.”

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal took to Twitter to ask if anyone had any information about his father, José Ángel García, whom he couldn’t get in contact with. The Mozart in the Jungle star then gave an update, saying, “They told me that my dad is okay. In some zones there is no power, telephone connection or cell phone reception. Thank you for your support.”

Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias and other stars also expressed their support with images of the Mexican flag in the shape of a heart.

What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone. pic.twitter.com/qnSRB5n0PD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 19, 2017

Queridos: me dijeron que mi papá está bien. En algunas zonas no hay luz, ni teléfono ni señal buena de teléfono móvil. Gracias por su apoyo — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) September 19, 2017

Repito: mi padre está bien y a salvo. Gracias a todos por su preocupación y apoyo. De todo corazón y con todo el cariño, gracias. — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) September 19, 2017

Sending all of my love to the people of #Mexico today.❤️ 🇲🇽 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 19, 2017

Estoy rezando por México / sending my prayers to México. ❤️🇲🇽❤️ — Malala (@Malala) September 19, 2017

Sending thoughts and prayers to Mexico City ❤️ — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) September 20, 2017

Images coming from #MexicoCity are terrifying. Thoughts prayers good vibes good karma aid – send it all. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 19, 2017

This is insane. The level of chaos around the globe is surreal. Praying for everyone affected. #MexicoCity https://t.co/fZHs3Di3ZP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

Heartbreaking news about the earthquake in Mexico. My thoughts are with all those affected. Sending love to all 🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 19, 2017

Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City ♥️🇲🇽 — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to everyone in Mexico City. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 19, 2017

México, mi corazón está con ustedes. Espero que todos estén a salvo. — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) September 19, 2017

So sorry about what has happened in Mexico City. Hope everyone is okay x — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 19, 2017

Mexico City has always welcomed us with open arms… All our love and prayers are with you. ❤️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/N6IyOYA8Cn — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) September 19, 2017

To everyone affected by the earthquake in Mexico, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Please be safe — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for #MexicoCity 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2017

Mexico…. my heart is with u, sending prayers and love ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Fergie (@Fergie) September 19, 2017

Con #México en estos duros momentos. Mucha fuerza también a nuestros hermanos que sufren la amenaza del huracán #María. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 19, 2017

Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico: https://t.co/4ey05HBiQv pic.twitter.com/mUPTClkXh5 — COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017

Dios protege a mi Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 y dale fortaleza a la gente de México 🇲🇽 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers Mexico, Puerto Rico and St.Croix. So much devastation. A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Politicians from around the world also shared their condolences and pledges to help restore the country on social media.

President Donald Trump voiced his support on Twitter, writing, “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

Former President Barack Obama said, “Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos.”

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

Our hearts are with the people of Mexico City. We're thinking of you and, as @POTUS said, we are with you. https://t.co/0Yt1YwbQAZ — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 19, 2017

Devastating news from Mexico City. My thoughts are with those affected by today’s earthquake – Canada will be ready to help our friends. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 19, 2017

Thinking of those in #Mexico affected by today's #earthquake. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 19, 2017

Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2017

The earthquake comes 32 years to the day after Mexico was hit with one of the deadliest earthquakes in its history in 1985, which killed thousands. The country was hit with another powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.1, less than two weeks ago in southern west Mexico, near Acapulco.