How Eva Longoria and Mozart in the Jungle Star Were Affected by Mexico Earthquake – as Death Toll Rises to 216

Hollywood is offering support for Mexico City after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake devastated the city on Tuesday, killing hundreds.
Authorities in Mexico reported at least 216 people died in the capital city and the surrounding area, according to CNN. (The death toll was previously reported as high as 248 but was later revised.)
According to The Guardian, 21 children and several adults died after the earthquake toppled parts of the Colegio Enrique Rebsamen, an elementary school. Search efforts continue for missing children and teachers.
Shocking images and videos from the destruction reveal the extent of the damage from the violent quake with buildings reduced to rubble, others on fire and thousands of people flooding the streets after fleeing their homes.
Dozens of buildings have collapsed, including more than 40 in Mexico City alone, The Guardian reports.
Celebrities let the people of Mexico know that they were in their thoughts and prayers with Twitter messages as images of the devastation spread.
Some were personally affected by the disaster, including Eva Longoria, who revealed her husband José Bastén and family were in the country’s capital.
“What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico,” she wrote. “Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone.”
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal took to Twitter to ask if anyone had any information about his father, José Ángel García, whom he couldn’t get in contact with. The Mozart in the Jungle star then gave an update, saying, “They told me that my dad is okay. In some zones there is no power, telephone connection or cell phone reception. Thank you for your support.”
Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias and other stars also expressed their support with images of the Mexican flag in the shape of a heart.
Politicians from around the world also shared their condolences and pledges to help restore the country on social media.
President Donald Trump voiced his support on Twitter, writing, “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”
Former President Barack Obama said, “Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos.”
The earthquake comes 32 years to the day after Mexico was hit with one of the deadliest earthquakes in its history in 1985, which killed thousands. The country was hit with another powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.1, less than two weeks ago in southern west Mexico, near Acapulco.