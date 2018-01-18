When a Starbucks barista had trouble finding daycare before the start of her shift, an unlikely pair came to her rescue.

Last month, part-time barista Shantaphae Blakes called her supervisor in tears because she didn’t have anyone to watch her daughter, Dilynn, before she had to head to work.

“She was so upset,” Harper Spell, shift supervisor at the Winston-Salem Starbucks in North Carolina, told TODAY. “[Blakes] said, ‘I have Dilynn in the back seat. Would it be okay if I came?’ I just said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I need you here. We’ll take care of Dilynn.’ ”

Blakes, 26, arrived with her daughter and Spell — whom Blakes called Dilyann’s “second mom” for the day — gave her something to eat and watched her play.

The morning rush was about to start, which made Blakes begin to worry. But when one of her regular customers — State Trooper Brad Marshall — walked in, he immediately stepped in to help the little one.

“Trooper Brad and one of his fellow partners were outstanding in making sure we could still get our job done and even had a little fun with it,” Spell wrote on Facebook. “He even bought her a cup that she had been holding on to all morning. This is what the holidays are all about and it made my heart melt to see this unfold today.”

Blakes told TODAY the touching moment “just blew me away.”

She added: “I’m blessed. I’m honestly blessed to have the Starbucks family.”