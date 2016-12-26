4-Year-Old Girl's New Mom Organizes Star Wars-Themed Adoption Ceremony

A young Star Wars fan’s recent adoption ceremony in Delaware was attended by some very special guests who traveled from a galaxy far, far away.

When 4-year-old Zoe Pedicone was officially adopted Friday by her foster mother in Wilmington, Delaware, she was surrounded by her favorite characters from the iconic franchise. As her name was officially changed, the family court judge reportedly touched a lightsaber to her forehead.

“I wanted this day to be everything she ever wanted,” Zoe’s new mom, Deanna Pedicone, told WPVI. “It’s only once in a lifetime that she’ll be adopted, and it’s the only time I’ll be adopting her, so I wanted it to be really special.”

Star Wars favorites like Chewbacca, stormtroopers, R2-D2, Rey and Darth Vader were present. The judge even got in on the fun, dressing as Princess Leia for the event.

After the formal proceedings, officials dimmed the lights in the Wilmington courtroom and played the Star Wars theme song, according to Wilmington News Journal.

Zoe was placed in Pedicone’s care in 2013, and Pedicone told the News Journal that she knew she wanted to make the little girl’s official adoption extra special.

“This is her day,” Pedicone told the paper. “She is old enough to remember it, and I want it to be as fun as possible.”

Zoe’s love for the franchise is no secret, Pedicone told the News Journal. Her bedroom has a Star Wars wall sticker, an R2-D2 humidifier, a Storm Trooper teddy bear — and, of course, a Jedi lightsaber.

Zoe even has a special place in her heart for Darth Vader.

“It never occurred to her that he is a B-A-D G-U-Y,” her mom said. “It is Zoe’s belief he is a good man, so we don’t argue with that.”